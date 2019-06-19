Defendant in Tyrann Mathieu extortion case asks court to protect evidence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The defendant in the trial of former LSU player and current NFL defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has asked the court to help preserve electronic evidence and provide confirmation that it has thoroughly investigated where such material might be found.
An attorney for Geourvon Sears believes the alleged victims in the case, who includes Mathieu and two others, might have sent Sears and his family members threatening communications before the case was prosecuted.
Sears is accused of threatening Mathieu and two of his friends with bodily injury by saying, “I want $1.5 million by Friday or I am going kill all of you.”
Sears is also accused of threatening to go to the media and injure Mathieu’s reputation by alleging sexual misconduct by the NFL player.
The court has not ruled on the request.
