Drier, Hotter Forecast

Less rain means more heat for the rest of the week. Only stray afternoon storms are expected through the weekend which will allow high temperatures to climb to the mid 90s most days. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times during the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will only cool to the upper 70s and low 80s.
There may be a slightly better chance for storms by late in the weekend or early next week, but hot conditions are still expected.
