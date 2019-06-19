Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley ready to showcase his talent at Elite 11

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, and Tua, are all part of the Elite 11 fraternity. This year, the premier quarterback event in the nation will have some Louisiana flavor, with Ponchatoula's T.J. Finley's getting the invite.
“It’s a dream come true knowing that this is a fraternity, this is like a brotherhood. Once your invited to the Elite 11, you become part of that big family, friends that can reach out to and call workout with. After this year, being a part of the alumni. Kids look up to me as an idol. Kids want to have a chance to do what I’ve done. It’s just awesome to be a part of the brotherhood,” said senior QB T.J. Finley.
T.J.'s goals the next couple of weeks is to excel at the Elite 11, continue working with his Ponchatoula squad in 7-7 tourneys, and help his future school, LSU, land some big-time recruits.
“It’s been very exciting, getting to meet new people. Traveling around the world, getting to see my LSU targets in person. Talk to them face-to-face, over no Twitter. It comes out better being face-to-face.They recognize you’re being a 100 percent honest with what ever your saying,” said Finley.
One player in particular Finley is trying to sway the Tigers way, U-High’s Jaquelin Roy. They were both on the LSU campus last weekend, giving T.J. some face time with the defensive tackle.
“Us being there together, it reunited us. He got to hear a lot of why I’m still there. Why I still believe in the system. Me and him being there together is a huge plus,” said Finley.
