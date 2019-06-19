Free laundry day promotes literacy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Members of the Coin Laundry Association in town for a convention are spending the day promoting literacy at two laundromats by installing permanent libraries in the locations.
As part of the LaundryCares Foundation and Too Small to Fail, guests at Wash World on Elysian Fields and Laundromat Zone on Old Gentilly, will be treated to free laundry services and detergent, food, games, and the introduction of a new permanent literacy space.
The laundromats are now outfitted with a small library area with seating and an engaging setting designed to foster reading opportunities for children while their families do laundry.
The free laundry service and food lasts until 1 PM at:
- Laundromat Zone, 4500 Old Gentilly Rd, New Orleans, LA 70126
- Wash World, 1525 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117
The owners of Wash World installed a short story print-out machine that automatically prints out random short stories for readers and will soon include local stories from authors around the neighborhood.
