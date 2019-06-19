JPSO: Man arrested in 3 Metairie homicides

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A suspect is in custody Tuesday night (June 18), after three people were fatally shot in less than 24 hours in Metairie, in a radius smaller than two miles, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto said as soon as the call came in reporting a fatal double shooting on West Metairie Avenue Tuesday afternoon, investigators suspected it was connected with another deadly encounter that happened along the same street the night before.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two men dead inside a white SUV with the windows shot out. Lopinto said detectives “were immediately attracted” to a suspect in the previous night’s homicide. A SWAT team was deployed to the a home in the 300 block of Trefny Avenue, and Lopinto said the suspect surrendered peacefully around 8 p.m.
The sheriff said the suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered, but there is still a lot of work to be done on the case and declined to elaborate on the motive or potential charges.
As of Tuesday night, the suspects name had not been released and Lopinto said he expects to release more information around noon Wednesday.
“It’s a tragic day in Jefferson Parish,” Lopinto said, explaining that his detectives were working around the clock after the first shooting was reported Monday night. "They were able to link the two very quickly. It was a phenomenal day for law enforcement, but tragic for the victims and their families."
Lopinto would not provide details in how the two shootings were connected, but both were reported along the same street and all three victims were found shot to death inside vehicles.
As of 9 p.m., the names and ages of the men killed Tuesday were not known. The victim in Monday night’s shooting has not been named, but a preliminary report stated he was 26 years old.
While the investigation remains open, Lopinto said authorities were not looking for another suspect Tuesday night.
