$8 million needed to repair Jefferson Parish landfill

ELMWOOD, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Council members got a look at a study performed by Carlson Environmental Wednesday (June 19), outlining what it will take to help a landfill that’s been blamed for causing a foul odor throughout parts of the parish. But the repairs won’t come cheap.
The environmental company proposed a four-stage process, with the first being the most important -- to control the smell coming from the landfill, that residents have been complaining about for years.
According to Chris Carlson, the study also found that higher than acceptable levels of oxygen have been discovered in some wells at the landfill.
“The regulatory limit is thou shalt have no well greater than five percent oxygen at your landfill and so again, of your 270-something wells, are over that, and they’re over that a lot," Carlson told the council.
He said some of the wells have been approved by the Department of Environmental Quality, but not all.
With multiple issues needing to be addressed at the landfill, it’s estimated to cost over $8 million to make all the upgrades recommended. As for a timeline, it is estimated the work could take up to a year and a half.
According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the parish has already spent millions of dollars on consultants, contractors and construction to fix the stench at the dump.
