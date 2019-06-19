Mother and sister of Metaire homicide victim search for answers

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Family members of one of the victims killed Tuesday says the killings are senseless. They just want to know why this happened.
Manuel Caronia’s family still can’t believe that he’s gone.
They say Caronia was the father of 13 children and a loving man who didn’t deserve to die this way.
Family members say they got a call Tuesday that it was his vehicle involved in a double murder and they couldn’t believe it.
Caronia was a mechanic and they say that he and another man had just picked up some auto parts at the store for a car he was working on when the suspect shot and killed them both.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto says the suspect had been committed for mental care twice in the past six months.
Caronia’s family doesn’t understand why the suspect was on the street.
“I didn’t understand why my son. You hear about this all the time happening but you don’t think it’s going to happen to you or to one of your loved ones,” says Manuel’s mother Evelyn Caronia. “This guy, being sick, why was he on the street. He should have been put away a long time ago.”
“Why didn’t they take the gun then,” says Manuel’s sister Shirley Barrios. “Why is he back out doing this again? If you have mental health issues you shouldn’t be having a gun.”
They say Caronia will be sorely missed.
“He was the baby you know, the family, we will never get to see him again now,” says Caronia.
“He walked into a room and he could light up a whole room. He always had a huge smile. Always had a joke,” says Barrios. “He never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was fun loving.”
The victim’s family commends the sheriff’s office for quickly catching the suspect but now they say they want justice.
