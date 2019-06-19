Nicondra: Hot and muggy with isolated storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure is once again in control. Hot and muggy conditions prevail under the sinking air. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s through the afternoon with heat indices pushing the triple digits. The odd shower could break through. Any rain that does develop has the potential to be strong with gusty winds as it will take a good amount of energy to break the influence of the high pressure. This pattern continues through the weekend before another disturbance breaks the edge of the high Monday giving a slight increase in rain chances.