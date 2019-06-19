Police: Man accused in Metairie killing spree connected to N.O. East murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ballistic evidence gathered at the scenes of two shootings in Metairie that left a total of three men dead this week matched evidence from a separate murder reported in New Orleans East earlier this month, according to Joe Lopinto, the Jefferson Parish sheriff.
The victim in that case was 61-year-old Bruce Reed, who was found fatally shot in a field near the intersection of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard around 9 p.m. on June 6 -- less than half a block away from his home.
Reed’s family said he was a good man who was always looking out for his neighbors and helping them whenever he could. They said Reed rarely went out at night because he knew it was dangerous. On the night of his death, Reed made an exception to walk around the corner to his friend’s house for a visit, according to his brother, Manuel Reed.
His death came as a shock to their family, Manuel said, as well as to his brother’s many friends.
“The type of world that we living in, to take such a beautiful person, and I feel for the other victims as well, just so sad,” Manuel Reed said. “We are going to get together, you know, we are strong as a family. He had so many friends, and we have so many supporters. He was so loved.”
NOPD said they are working with JPSO detectives to review evidence gathered as homicide detectives move forward with their investigation.
Tuesday night (June 19), Jefferson Parish SWAT officers arrested 22-year-old Sean Barrette in connection with the shooting deaths of three other men, who were killed in two separate incidents in Metairie.
The first shooting occurred on Monday around 11:12 p.m. near the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry, where 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The next day around 4:19 p.m., two men were found shot to death in a car near the intersection of West Metairie and North Starrett. Those victims were later identified as Manuel Caronia 45, and Nicky Robeau, 57.
Lopinto said all three killings appear to be random.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.