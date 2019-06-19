TODAY: Gov. Edwards to sign seafood labeling bill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor Edwards will sign the seafood labeling bill into law today after it passed unanimously in the legislative session.
After it’s signed, the law will require that any permanent establishment labels the country of origin for their shrimp or crawfish either on the menu or listed at the main entrance.
Some believers in the bill say there are a lot of people passing off foreign seafood for Louisiana seafood which poses a greater health risk to the consumer. This bill will hopefully compel more establishments to buy local.
A FOX 8 Lee Zurik investigation series called “Untested Waters” showed 90 percent of seafood consumed in the U.S. was imported and only two percent of that is actually inspected.
Governor Edwards is expected to sign the bill today while visiting in Houma.
