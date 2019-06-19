22-year-old man arrested for 3 murders in Metairie, court record say

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish court records identify a man arrested for three murders over a 24 hour period in Metairie.
Sean Barrette, 22, was booked on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder.
Two people were killed in a double shooting in Metairie Tuesday afternoon (June 18), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
Few details were immediately available, but a JPSO spokesman said the shooting was reported near the intersection of North Starrett Road and West Metairie Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Both victims were male, JPSO said.
Investigators appeared to focus on a white SUV, where two bodies remained inside. The windows of the vehicle seemed to be shot out.
Several hours later, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said an arrest was made in connection with the killing, as well as another shooting that happened late the night before about a mile away.
A police spokesperson would not confirm that Barnette is the suspect in the murders.
A noon press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.
