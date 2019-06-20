Random shooter suspect connected to Kenner attempted murders

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner police have tied a murder suspect to another attempted murder on Interstate 10 westbound near Loyola Dr.
The two victims of the shooting said that they first noticed a vehicle which they described as a grey or silver SUV following them as they traveled on Airline Highway, westbound from Metairie into Kenner.
They drove to I-10, and made their approach onto I-10 westbound at the Williams Blvd. on ramp, police said.
Noticing the SUV still following them, the victims exited at the Loyola Dr. off ramp in Kenner. As the victim’s turned north bound on Loyola Dr. the suspect vehicle then drove along side of them and opened fire, shooting several times, police said.
The victims turned and drove back onto the interstate to flee from the suspect believing the suspect may have also turned onto the interstate in an unknown direction.
Ballistic evidence was collected from the scene. No further leads were developed at that time.
On Wednesday (June 19), Kenner Police were contacted by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives about the ongoing triple homicide investigation involving Sean Barrette, 22, Metairie.
Detectives reviewed police reports involving similar type incidents and located the Kenner shooting incident.
After receiving the information from Jefferson Parish detectives Kenner Police were able to place the vehicle used by Sean Barrette in Kenner on June 5 at same time as the shooting incident.
Ballistic evidence collected the night of the shooting was matched to the same handgun collected by Jefferson Parish detectives during the course of their homicide investigation involving Barrette.
Barrette has been charged with two counts of attempt first-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage.
