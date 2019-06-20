Family, friends say no warning signs of Amite football player’s death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It could be several weeks before family and friends know exactly what led to the death of a 15-year-old football player from Amite on Tuesday.
An autopsy was performed Thursday morning as the community rallied around the victim’s family, who spoke about the tragedy for the first time.
Terrance Allen was a sophomore defensive lineman who helped bring home a state championship. His surprising death has many in this community wondering why.
Allen, known by friends as TJ, died after practice.
“They got a water he was joking and relaxing and then he fell out,” teammate Joesph Taylor said.
First responders started doing CPR when they first got there, but the effort to revive Allen fell short.
Allen’s Family members said there were no signs of health issues.
“After his mom left the hospital she said he had a normal day and was hydrated,” Nasiya Mobely, Allen’s cousin said.
Doctors performed an autopsy and found there was no trauma on Allen’s body. Those results are inconclusive and will soon be sent to Amite’s police chief who is investigating the death.
“We know there was no foul play we just want to see if there were contributing factors,” Chief Jerry Trabona said.
Allen’s friends and teammates are in disbelief. They took part in a memorial service last night at the school gym. Grief counselors were on hand to help friends trying to move on.
“I felt he would make it to the next level. They played a lot in the game. He wanted to bring another state championship,” Taylor said.
Allen’s family is asking the team to continue to play hard saying that’s what Allen would’ve wanted.
Jefferson Parish Corner Gerry Cvitanovich confirmed that an autopsy was performed Thursday morning but he said many tests still need to be run and they won’t have complete answers for several days.
Family and friends are planning a candlelight vigil and balloon release at the Amite High School football field Friday night. The public is invited to attend. It starts at 7:30 p.m.
