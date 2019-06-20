Heat Advisory issued as heat indices hit triple digits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The combination of temperatures in the 90s and a very moist airmass has led the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for all of Southeast Louisiana until 6 p.m. this evening.
High temperatures are climbing into the middle 90s which will make for heat indices to soar into the 105-110 degree range. This is dangerous heat levels for anyone outdoors. Heat exhaustion or stroke can set in quickly for individuals and pets if not adequately cooled or hydrated.
Make sure to take the proper precautions like taking frequent breaks, hydrating regularly and wearing light fitting clothing while working outdoors.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.