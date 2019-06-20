Hot, Hot, Hot

High temperatures will reach the mid 90s through the weekend. This is above average, but not unreasonable for this time of year. The heat index will reach the triple digits each afternoon, so be sure to take heat precautions if you’ll be outside for prolonged periods.
Rain chances will be low with only a stray shower or storm possible each day.
Early next week, we may see some Saharan dust move into the area which could make the skies hazy and affect those who are sensitive to the air quality. We’ll also see spotty storms and highs in the low 90s.
