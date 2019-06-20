HS football coach of man accused in 4 murders says he was good student

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Curtis High School football coach, JT Curtis said he went back to look at the file for one of his student athletes, Sean Barrette, after learning of his arrest in three Jefferson Parish murders and possible involvement in a fourth in Orleans Parish.
“He had a limited discipline record, things like being tardy for class, or not getting into the assembly on time those kinds of things,” Curtis said.
Curtis said he was shocked to learn of the accusations against Barrette. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Barrette went on shooting spree in Metairie, killing at least three people within a mile from his childhood home, in a period of less than 24 hours.
As of Wednesday night (June 19), Barrette had only been arrested in the Jefferson Parish murders -- the Monday night slaying of Isai Cadalzo and the Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting of Manuel Caronia, 45, and Nicky Robeau, 57 -- but, investigators have also named him in connection with the June 6 murder of Bruce Reed, a 61-year-old New Orleans East resident.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said investigators believe Barrette has been in a “murderous rage,” over the past few weeks, and if he had not been caught, likely would have struck again.
Curtis, however, painted a very different picture of a younger Barrette, who dreamed of being a football player and was overall well-liked by his peers.
“His family was very supportive, mother and father very involved in his life," Curtis said. “He really was not a difficult student to manage or have in school through the 6 years he was there.”
After high school, Barrette was listed on the Southeastern football roster in 2014. In 2015, he was a walk-on at Mississippi State. Then, in 2016, he was on the University of South Alabama’s football roster, but records show he never played a game for those three teams.
An online biography at South Alabama states that Barrette is a Saints fan and rode dirt bikes and fished in his free time and wanted to become a coach.
The motive for the shootings is unknown, but Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto described them as “random.”
Additionally, investigators discovered Barrette has a history of mental illness and was committed twice in the past six months -- once in December 2018 and again in April of this year.
“We know he had a mental history," Lopinto said. “He shot himself in his own hand as part of the December incident when he was taken in back then.”
But, according to Curtis, there was no indication trouble when Barrette was younger.
“I understand later on in life he had mental difficulties, but we never saw that in high school,” Curtis said.
Chris Lawrence is Barrette’s neighbor and said he remembers one recent incident that struck him as odd.
“I thought his car was broken, but I went over to help and he was like, ‘hey man, don’t walk on my property,’ I respected that,” Lawrence said. “He seemed like a nice guy, a little troubled maybe.”
While many are stills struggling to come to terms with what happened, Curtis said they are keeping Barrette’s family and the family of his victims in their prayers.
“It just doesn’t make good sense, you don’t know what happens later in life and the difficulty that young people go through," Curtis said. “Certainly, it’s got to be devastating.”
