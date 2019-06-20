Jefferson Parish Sheriff announces three more shootings linked to man accused of randomly shooting and killing four

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The man Jefferson Parish deputies say is responsible for three shootings in Metairie and one in New Orleans East is now linked to three more shooting incidents.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto confirms two additional shooting incidents happened in Jefferson Parish, and another in New Orleans that are all linked to Sean Barrette.
He's accused of killing three in Metairie earlier this week, and another in New Orleans East two weeks ago.
Lopinto linked Barrette to more shootings incidents. One of them happened in Metairie at I-10 and Oaklawn just three hours before Monday's shooting that killed Isai Cadalzo.
He said a woman was driving on I-10 when someone fired at her.
“She heard things hitting her vehicle. She actually thought it was probably hail or something, didn’t realize her vehicle was being shot at the time,” Lopinto saiid.
Lopinto said they retrieved projectiles from that vehicle and matched them with the gun used in the other shootings.
He said they worked with the Kenner Police Department to connect another shooting on June 5 where a car was chasing a vehicle that started in Metairie and ended up in Loyola and I-10 in Kenner.
"He also fired into the vehicle. They investigated that crime. We're attempting to locate a possible suspect with that. We've been able to link the projectiles on that also linked back to the same murder weapon," Lopinto said.
Then another one, a day before the murder of Bruce Reed in New Orleans East, also on June 5.
"They found casings on the scene that matches that gun. I don't have a victim necessarily involved with that, and I haven't seen the report from New Orleans, but we know of those three incidents where people did not get shot, but he obviously was firing that weapon," Lopinto said.
Lopinto said they're looking at adding an aggravated criminal damage charge that may be upgraded to attempted murder for the Oaklawn shooting.
A spokesperson with the Kenner Police Department said they plan to charge Barrette with two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage.
