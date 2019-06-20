LSU center fielder Zach Watson earns back-to-back Gold Glove awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder Zach Watson has been named to the 2019 American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove team.
This is the second straight year the junior has won the award.
RELATED: Watson wins 2019 Gold Glove Award
The speedster from Ruston, La., committed just one error in 143 chances this past season. He batted .308 with seven home runs. He had 42 RBI, crossed home plate 52 times, and stole 11 bases.
He was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.