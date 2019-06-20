NOPD investigating 2 separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating two separate shootings in Orleans Parish Wednesday night (June 19), according to NOPD.
The first shooting was reported in the Behrman area of Algiers after a male victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle around 9 p.m. and told investigators he had been shot in the 1900 block of West Homestead Drive.
About 10 minutes later, NOPD reported another shooting, this time in New Orleans East, where a male victim was shot in the ankle near the intersection of Dwyer Road and Basinview Drive.
No additional information was immediately available.
