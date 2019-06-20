Terrance Leonard indicted for murder in Terrytown hammer killings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Jefferson Parish grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against Terrance L. Leonard for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Leonard, 33, is charged with the March 6 killings of Kristina Riley, 32, her 14-year-old daughter, her 10-year-old son and her 9-year-old niece. He also is charged with attacking another of Ms. Riley’s daughters, a 12-year-old girl who survived.
“After consulting with my staff and receiving input from the victims’ families, I have decided that my office will seek the death penalty,” Mr. Connick said.
Leonard additionally is charged with obstruction of justice.
