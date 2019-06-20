Two shot, one killed in Old Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting Wednesday night on South Causeway Boulevard in the Shrewsbury area of Jefferson Parish, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Causeway.
Once on scene, officers found a man nea the Lemon Gym suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The conditions of the other victims are unknown.
Investigators do not have a motive or suspect information.
Anyone with information is urged to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111
