VIDEO: Possible coyote attacks small dog in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A dog was attacked by what appears to be a coyote in the Irish Channel on Wednesday, and the owner wants to alert her neighbors.
The attack was caught on video in the owner’s backyard. She said it was coyote, or at least a large black dog.
The incident happened on Washington Ave. near Rousseu St.
The LASPCA is trying to confirm whether the animal was a coyote. It says that is likely a coyote, and not unlikely to see in the area.
“It came from the corner of the yard that is fenced. My husband was grabbing the trash to take out,” said Stephanie Falgout. “We will be sure to guard Pump when he is out in the yard, moving forward.”
Her husband said the attack only took a few seconds.
Falgout took the dog to a veterinarian who said Pump might be sore, but there were no injuries.
