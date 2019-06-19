Walker High basketball star Jalen Cook commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walker High School basketball star Jalen Cook has committed to LSU.
The four-star prospect averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his junior season. Cook also received the LSWA Mr. Basketball award for 2019. The 6-foot point guard is ranked No. 22 nationally (No. 2 in Louisiana) in the class of 2020 by 247Sports at his position.
In March of 2018, Cook, along with teammate Brian Thomas, led the Wildcats to their first ever basketball state championship in school history against Landry Walker. This past season, they finished runner-up to Thibobaux in the 5A title game.
Cook also had offers from Georgetown, Houston, Miami and Auburn. He will be joining the tigers in the 2020-2021 season.
