Barrette family says they’re ‘devastated by this senseless tragedy’

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The family of Sean Barrette, the man connected to four New Orleans homicides, said Friday (June 21) they are “devastated by this senseless tragedy.”
They expressed sorrow to the victims’ families.
“We mourn for you and the beautiful lives taken. We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain,” the family said in a statement through an attorney.
They asked that the public keep all the families in their prayers.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the 22-year-old suspect in several homicide investigations was killing people randomly and could be connected to other cases in New Orleans and other jurisdictions.
Lopinto announced the arrest of Sean Barrette, 22, of Metairie, on multiple homicide counts related to two separate shootings that occurred on West Metairie Avenue.
“This was a subject that went around and was shooting indiscriminately. We’re talking about random victims," Lopinto said.
Jefferson Parish, Kenner and Orleans Parish are investigating Barrette in several shootings.
