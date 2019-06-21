City, Drive Shack leaders encouraged by TP building demolition, future development

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A building that used to bring New Orleans its daily news will soon be leveled to make way for what city leaders say will breathe new life into a graffiti-ed corridor.
After demolition, construction will begin on the $29 million project, bringing a golf entertainment venue complete with restaurant, bar, meeting space, and a parking garage.
City councilman Jay Banks says once drive shack opens to customers in November 2020, he's hopeful it'll open the door for more development.
“I’d love to see Howard Avenue extended all the way to the river back to here to go past the Superdome and the area,” Banks said. “We have this entertainment corridor that we can actually capitalize on and take advantage of.”
But city leaders noted getting to this point wasn't so easy. That's because the Drive Shack project was almost derailed when the Convention Center entertained leasing property to Drive Shack’s main competitor, Top Golf.
That meeting was cancelled, and there's been no talk of Top Golf since. Drive shack leaders saying only they're "full steam ahead".
A Convention Center spokesperson said their focus right now is on developing the hotel, though they will eventually lease that land.
“It all got muddy for a minute but at the end of the day anything worth having is worth fighting for,” said Banks.
Drive Shack representatives say they do plan to pay homage to the old Times Picayune building, but exactly what that will look like still remains to be seen.
Ted Heilbron is the head of real estate for Drive Shack. He says through some community meetings; they’ve seen how getting to the Howard Ave. location can be a challenge and hope to change that in future.
“We share their desire to see potentially Howard Ave. connected, and Broad Street connected to Earhart. So any kind of improved access and circulation on this corridor is going to lead to a ton of development beyond us,” said Heilbron.
While many are excited for the Times Picayune’s building tear down, others note it’s the end of an era.
Drive Shack estimates once open, they’ll bring 40-50,000 people a year to the site.
