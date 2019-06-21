FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #30: Rummel HS Coach Nick Monica

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
Rummel football coach Nick Monica on finding out Jay Roth picking him to be Roth’s successor:
“Initially I was a little upset with him, I thought we had a good thing going. I was hoping to stick with baseball another year or two I had some freshman that had been with me a while so seeing those guys out....and then when he came to me with it for the first time was actually during the season, week ten or something, so I wasn’t ready to start thinking about it until the season was over and after the semifinal loss, it kind of became real, had to focus in and get some specifics, stuff like that. It’s intimidating but also kind of flattering as well that he felt that strongly about me replacing him.”
Monica on talking sports with his dad, long-tenured St. Charles Catholic coach Frank Monica:
“He and I and my brother and my cousins because we have some cousins in the profession too...it’s what we love so that’s usually the topic. If you try to bring up politics, I don’t know much but I can tell you batting averages and completion percentages and things like that so it’s what we’ve always known, it’s what we’ve always watched and been around our whole lives so it’s pretty comfortable for us to talk about.”
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
