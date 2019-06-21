FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #30: Rummel HS Coach Nick Monica

“Initially I was a little upset with him, I thought we had a good thing going. I was hoping to stick with baseball another year or two I had some freshman that had been with me a while so seeing those guys out....and then when he came to me with it for the first time was actually during the season, week ten or something, so I wasn’t ready to start thinking about it until the season was over and after the semifinal loss, it kind of became real, had to focus in and get some specifics, stuff like that. It’s intimidating but also kind of flattering as well that he felt that strongly about me replacing him.”