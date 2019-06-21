Hammond Police searching for 4 purse snatching suspects

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Police in Hammond are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating four men accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a restaurant.
Police began their investigation into the purse snatching on April 17 at around 10 p.m. at Brady's Restaurant, located at 110 Southwest Railroad Avenue.
Surveillance video reportedly shows four black men entering the restaurant and sitting at the bar. Two of the suspects exit Brady's while the others stay and look at menus. Police say one of the suspects then walks over to the victim and begins asking her questions. Distracted, the second suspect takes her purse from the bar and walks out of the business. The first suspect puts the menu back on the bar and leaves as well.
Anyone with information on these unknown subjects is asked to contact Detective Freeman Ramsey II, with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, at 985-277-5756 or Ramsey_FW@hammond.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL), you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.