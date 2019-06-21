Heat Advisory In Effect

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. With less of a breeze today, it will feel even hotter than yesterday.
Rain chances are near zero into the weekend with only a stray shower or storm possible Sunday. A few more storms are possible next week but it will stay hot and humid otherwise.
The tropics are quiet and no development is expected into next week.
