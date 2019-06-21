The heat rolls into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The hot weather is showing no signs of changing at least through the upcoming weekend. Expect highs to remain in the mid 90s with heat indices topping out in the 105-110 range each afternoon. This will likely lead to the heat advisory being extended each day through Sunday.
There may be a change to the weather pattern coming for Sunday into Monday as the hot, ridge of high pressure over us now begins to break down. This will allow for moisture in the atmosphere to increase leading to more clouds and eventually more storms. A more typical summer pattern looks to develop next week as rain coverage creeps up into the 30-40% range and highs back down into the lower 90s.
All is quiet in the tropics.
