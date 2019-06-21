JPSO: Victim’s girlfriend arrested in connection with River Ridge shooting

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend Sunday in River Ridge.
Ginger Larkin, 37, has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for one count of aggravated second degree battery.
Deputies were called to the couple’s home in the 100 block of Midway Drive Sunday morning for shooting. When they arrived, they found Larkin’s 40-year-old boyfriend suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering.
Investigators say they had been called to the home multiple times in past for domestic disputes.
Larkin remains in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on $25,000 bond.
