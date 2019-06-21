Kennedy High School seniors find out fate of diplomas after school board investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish School Board said that some students at John F. Kennedy High School will not receive their diplomas.
The board is overseeing New Beginning Schools Foundation’s staff to ensure they are meeting requirements set by the state to keep the “students best interests front and center.”
“While we are very pleased that students and families know now what final actions are needed to receive their diplomas, we remain deeply dissatisfied with the actions taken by JFK staff that lead to this unacceptable and troubling series of events.
Those allegedly include:
- NBSF has confirmed that students that were deemed eligible for graduation have been receiving their diplomas.
- NBSF has confirmed the outstanding students’ eligibility status of seniors at John F. Kennedy High School.
- The school administration has begun to contact the families of those students to inform them of what is needed for each student to receive their diploma and how JFK will provide the necessary supports.
- Students will begin receiving support through an extended summer school.
Seniors are in the process of finding out if they will graduate in the 2018-2019 school year.
“Additionally, OPSB plans to oversee work done by the new administrative team at JFK in preparation for the 19-20 school year. At this time, revocation proceedings have not been initiated. OPSB’s investigation remains ongoing. Therefore, no final determination or consequences have been issued yet,” a school board release said.
The board said it is tracking and monitoring student progress, and taking steps to make sure something like this does not happen again.
