LSU forward Naz Reid goes undrafted; reportedly signs two-way contract with Timberwolves

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU forward Naz Reid was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, but has signed a two-way NBA contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports.
A two-way deal stipulates the athlete’s salary is dependent upon the league in which he is assigned to play.
The report went on to state Reid’s body fat percentage at the combine in May was at 14 and “it’s unlikely he’ll be able to immediately supply a major role without continued effort in that department.”
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound freshman from Asbury Park, NJ, averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds as a Tiger.
He shot 46.8% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc. He was also a 72.7% free throw shooter.
Last season, Reid scored in double figures in 24 games and had eight double-doubles.
He committed to LSU as a 5-star prospect out of Roselle Catholic High School in Asbury Park, N.J.
At Roselle, he averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He helped lead the team to a 63-61 state title win against Rainey High School.
Top performances:
- Points: 29 against Mississippi State and UNCG
- Rebounds: 5 against Florida
Post season honors:
- All-SEC Freshman Team
- Collegeinsider.com Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America Team
