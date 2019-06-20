PE teacher accused of touching 88 first graders inappropriately posts bond

At the time of the incidents, Fornshell said Hopkins was employed by the Springboro Community City Schools as a physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate. Though he is accused of touching 88 of the first graders inappropriately, a grand jury only returned an indictment for 28 of the students, leading to the 36-count indictment. The prosecutor did not elaborate on the reason the grand jury only returned indictments for 28 of the 88 students, but said it may have been due to the way each of the girls was touched.