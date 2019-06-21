Pelicans select guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with their 3rd pick in the first round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker out of Virginia Tech.
Last season he averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and four assists for the Hokies.
The Pelicans traded the team’s fourth pick in the NBA Draft to Atlanta for the No. 17 pick. They also received the No. 8 and No. 35 picks from the Hawks.
The Pelicans also traded Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, according to the report. Hill counted $12.7 million against the salary cap next season.
