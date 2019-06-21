Pelicans select guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with their 3rd pick in the first round

Nickeil Alexander-Walker played guard for Virginia Tech.
By Garland Gillen | June 20, 2019 at 8:24 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 9:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker out of Virginia Tech.

Last season he averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and four assists for the Hokies.

Pelicans draftee Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives pointed goals when hearing your name get drafted

The Pelicans traded the team’s fourth pick in the NBA Draft to Atlanta for the No. 17 pick. They also received the No. 8 and No. 35 picks from the Hawks.

The Pelicans also traded Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, according to the report. Hill counted $12.7 million against the salary cap next season.

