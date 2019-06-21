Pump the Yorkie recovers from coyote attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You probably recall the epic video of Pump, the small and fiesty Yorkie, versus what appears to be a black coyote - squaring off in an Irish Channel yard.
The alleged coyote snatched Pump up as the dog’s owner left it in the yard for seconds. The coyote put pump down moments later and ran away.
Pump’s owners took the dog to the vet and everything appeared okay. In fact, Stephanie Falgout, one of the dog’s owners posted that “Pump is feelin like a coyote defeating champ today!" on Facebook.
She wanted to thank everyone who shared the video as a reminder to keep your dogs safe.
