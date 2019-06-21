Rain chances remain low for now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The weekend will be mostly dry if not completely and it will stay hot. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. The heat index will average around 105 during the afternoon hours.
There is a brief window on Monday where the chance for storms may be a bit higher but otherwise only spotty storms are expected into the middle of next week.
A Saharan dust layer may bring extra hazy skies next week as well. An area of low pressure may move across the area in a week or so and finally increase our rain chances and bring temperatures down.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.