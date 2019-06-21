Suspect Kentrell Lockett pleads guilty to multiple carjacking charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish District Attorney says a man who was charged with eight crimes, including three carjackings in the Gentilly area over the past 13 months has pled guilty.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says 19-year-old Kentrell Lockett pled guilty to three counts of carjacking, two counts of motor vehicle theft and single counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, felony illegal possession of stolen things and a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of stolen things.
In two of the carjacking incidents, Lockett stole vehicles with the victim’s children inside.
On May 14, 2018, Lockett stole a vehicle from the 6000 block of Painters Street. He removed an infant in a car seat from the vehicle and left the child on the sidewalk before driving off.
A woman was carjacked by Lockett on April 15 this year as she walked into a convenience store in the 3700 block of Clematis Street. The victim’s children were inside of the vehicle when it was taken. Lockett later stopped the vehicle and threatened to shoot the children if they did not get out of the vehicle.
On April 21, Lockett accepted a ride from a woman after he appeared to be thirsty and in distress. Once in the vehicle, he began to choke the river before telling her to get out of the car. He then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.
"I'm thankful that New Orleans police were able to put a stop to his crime spree before someone was seriously injured or killed,” says Cannizzaro. “While commendable that he chose today to plead guilty as charged in the face of overwhelming evidence, the fear he instilled in his victims and the peril he posed to our community cannot be overlooked next month when the judge imposes his sentence."
Lockett is scheduled to be sentenced July 29. He faces 10 years in prison on the gun charge and two to 20 years for each carjacking count.
