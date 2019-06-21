Suspect in Metairie murders named person of interest in two New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man who has been arrested in connection with three murders in Metaire is now considered a person of interest in two shootings in New Orleans East.
Investigators say 22-year-old Sean Barrette has been named a person of interest in the murder of Bruce Reed on June 6 and a shooting on June 5.
Reed was found shot to death near the intersection of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard. Family members says he was walking to a friend’s home nearby when he was shot.
No one was injured in the June 5 shooting in the 6200 block of Hayne Boulevard.
Barrette was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with three homicides that occurred in the course of 24 hours.
On Monday night, deputies say 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo was shot multiple times near the intersection of West Metairie and Henry Landry. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Tuesday afternoon deputies responded to a double shooting near the intersection of West Metairie and North Starrett. When they arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Robeau suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD has been working with JPSO on the cases.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Sheriff Joe Lopinto stated that they learned that ballistics from the two scenes in New Orleans matched ballistics found at the two homicide scenes in Metairie.
Kenner Police are also investigating a shooting incident on I-10 on June 5 they believe was committed by Barrette.
A woman told police that she was driving on I-10 when someone fired a shot at her.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto says ballistics found at that scene were also linked back to Barrette’s gun.
The investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
Barrette remains in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $800,000 bond.
