Violet man arrested for distributing cocaine, heroin

ST. BERNARD PARISH La. (WVUE) - A Violet man was arrested June 6 for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Kordell Moore, 25, was booked with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of Ecstasy, possession of Tramadol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer, and other charges.
On June 6 agents with the Special Investigations Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed and turning without signalling by hand or lamp on East Judge Perez Drive in Violet.
During the traffic stop, agents noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. As agents were questioning Moore, he tried to flee on foot but apprehended.
Following a search of the vehicle, agents recovered several plastic bags containing 22 grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy, Tramadol and a digital scale.
A fully-loaded Glock 26 .9mm handgun, which was reported as stolen.
A criminal history check was conducted on Moore which revealed he is currently on parole for a 2018 conviction for felon in possession of a firearm.
Moore was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison where he was booked on the above charges. He is being held on a $134,000 bond.
