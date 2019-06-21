Woman jumps from 2nd floor window to escape Gert Town fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A woman escapes a fire in Gert Town from a second story window.
The fire broke out in the 1500 block of S. Telemachus Street early Friday morning.
A woman in the unit where the fire is believed to have started says she fell asleep with something on the stove.
She was able to escape with her dog by jumping out of her second story window.
The residents of all six units in the building may be displaced due to fire, smoke and water damage.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.