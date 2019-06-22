Bogalusa man killed in St. Tammany crash

ST TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A Bogalusa man was killed Friday night when his truck landed in a ditch and overturned.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on LA 437 near Playmakers Road.
The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Eric Jason Quave of Bogalusa.
Troopers say the crash happened as Quave was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on LA 437. As Quave’s vehicle entered a right curve, his vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and into the ditch on the southbound side of the roadway. After entering the ditch, Quave’s vehicle impacted an embankment and overturned.
Quave, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle. He sustained severe injuries and was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital in critical condition.
Shortly after Quave’s arrival, he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.