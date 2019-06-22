Boil water advisory issued for St. John Parish

ST JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A boil water advisory is in place for Reserve, Garyville, Mt. Airy and the West Bank.
The St. John Parish Utilities Department in coordination with the Department of Health is putting Water District #1 (Reserve, Garyville, Mt. Airy, Edgard, Lucy & Wallace) under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice due to a mechanical failure at the Lions Water Treatment Facility.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
The Utilities Department will lift the Boil Water Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that the water samples collected from Water District #1 are safe.
Information will be posted and sent out when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.
LaPlace is NOT under a boil water advisory.
