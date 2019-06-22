Dispute over trucker’s job ends with woman firing at multiple people including 1-year-old

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A woman is facing attempted murder after she fired a gun multiple times at several people, including a 1-year-old boy, over a dispute involving a trucker’s job and an 18-wheeler.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Slidell Police received several 911 calls about a woman who was shooting at people in the parking lot of the Travel Centers of America on Gause Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located three victims who claimed that 32-year-old, Natalie Williams o fMandeville tried to kill them after her fiancé was fired from his job as a truck driver.
One of the victim’s, who is the owner of a trucking company, confronted Williams and her fiancé outside of an 18-wheeler in the back parking lot of the Travel Centers of America. The owner of the trucking company decided to fire Williams’ fiancé for poor job performance, and evict them from their 18-wheeler.
An argument ensued at which time William retrieved a firearm and began firing several rounds at the owner of the trucking company. Williams then pointed the gun at the victim’s truck and fired several more rounds inside the cab of the truck.
Inside of the truck were the victim’s fiancé and their 1-year-old son.
Slidell Police officers arrived on the scene and were able to locate Williams, who was hiding in a nearby patch of woods. Williams was arrested and was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.
No one was injured.
