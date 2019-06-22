Education advocate encourages reform after grade-changing, students found lacking credits to graduate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Nearly a month after John F. Kennedy High School seniors walked across the stage for graduation, nearly half of the graduating class are finding out they’re not done with high school.
The school's charter, New Beginnings School Foundation reviewed all transcripts on all of their seniors.
They found 90 of 177 seniors successfully earned diplomas or completion certificates. An additional 69 seniors were invited to walk at graduation, but they didn't have the credits to earn a diploma.
Leslie Jacobs is a former member of the State Education board as well as the Orleans Parish school board. She says this kind of issue can appear at any kind of school across the country, but she underlines this is not an issue with the students, it's an issue with the adults.
“If a student didn’t do necessary work there should have been proactive communication with that student and family and no surprises,” said Jacobs.
She says it’s still unclear whether these students graduated prematurely because of fraud or incompetence, although New Beginning School says findings show grades were inappropriately changed for at least eight students.
But Jacobs says now it’s up to school and charter leaders to turn their attention to making sure it never happens again.
“As a regulator of schools they have total right to audit student record files make sure you're taking these records correctly and they're in order and part of the reason it’s taken so long to determine this is because the files were in terrible condition,” said Jacobs.
The Orleans parish school board has not made a final decision on the future of John F. Kennedy’s charter, though they have not started the process to revoke the charter. Jacobs says that would be an unlikely move.
“If you do revoke the charter, what's the plan of who's operating the school because it’s important the services for the students at that school remain intact and that this problem does not repeat itself that's immediately to stop the bleeding,” said Jacobs.
The New Beginnings School Foundation apologizes in a statement saying in part, “It's an understatement to say that we, as a school fell short of our duties to our students and their families."
Those dozens of students who are finding out now they'll have to take or re-take exams, enroll in summer school, or re-enroll for the fall.
New Beginnings says the investigation into "accountability for the actions of adults" has not been completed yet.
Students are missing credits from a range of subjects.
They also note that 59 of the students could earn a diploma at the end of summer school.
