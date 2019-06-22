Nicondra: It’s the first official weekend of summer and it feels like it

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hot temperatures and minimal rain across the region with high pressure in control holds on through the end of the weekend. We can expect the high centered to our east to break down a bit as an upper level wave of energy pushes into it on Monday. We will not see a complete break down, but we should get enough energy to help prompt more typical summer coverage. More shower activity will help keep high temperatures in the lower 90s, but that’s still at least a day away. For Sunday expect the low to mid 90s once again with very few showers.