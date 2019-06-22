Rising algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain, health department warns to avoid the water

“The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation monitors the water quality of the lake weekly, and may also perform additional sampling and survey by boat/aerial observations. At this time, LPBF has been unable to confirm the presence of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) in the lake or surrounding waterways. Since this year’s openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, LPBF has been on high alert for potentially harmful blooms and will continue to monitor and advise the public so necessary precautions can be taken.”