Zion Williamson a ‘slam dunk’ at N.O. East court dedication

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Number one NBA draft pick Zion Williamson met the masses Saturday as he and Pelicans team owner Gayle Benson dedicated a basketball court at Goretti Playground in New Orleans East.
Also on hand was VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin, Head Coach Alvin Gentry, and VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash.
Proceeds raised from the Louisiana Legislature’s Annual HoopLA charity basketball game provided the funds for the court’s makeover.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.