JPSO: Infant, woman shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - A woman and 2-month-old baby were shot in Avondale Sunday evening (June 23), according to a spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Butler and Dexter drives. Both victims were brought to the hospital, JPSO said.
According to JPSO, the woman was shot in the arm and the baby in the leg. Neither of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.
No additional information was immediately available. FOX 8 will update this post as details become clear.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.