LSU focuses on kickoffs with Avery Atkins but works with him on field goals as well

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a freshman, LSU place kicker Avery Atkins was quite the weapon for the Tigers.
Of his 79 kickoffs, 71 were good for touchbacks, which is nearly 90%.
Now, with Cole Tracy gone after his sensational season as a Tiger, could Atkins figure into the field goal mix as well?
“With a player like that who’s such a great kickoff guy, you have to really be smart of his pitch count because that kickoff really takes a lot out of your leg," said Greg McMahon, LSU special teams coordinator. "So, we’re going to be smart with him. And so, we’ll have him continue to work on some field goals and do some punting, but we’ll really hone more on kickoffs.”
Junior Connor Culp kicked field goals for LSU two seasons ago. He was good from 42 yards and 36 yards in the fourth quarter against Auburn in Tiger Stadium in 2017 to give LSU the 27-24 win in a game in which LSU was down 20-0.
The Tigers also have Cade York, a 6-foot-2, 189-pound freshman, who was one of the nation’s top kicking prospects coming out of high school. The Prosper, Texas native was good from 59 yards in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, which is the longest field goal in the history of the game.
