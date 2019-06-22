LSU gears up to meet high expectations in 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will start its 2019 season against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium at the end of August.
There is still plenty of sweat and work to come before then, however.
“I feel like we’ve got a great plan this summer," said Tommy Moffitt, LSU’s strength and conditioning coach. "Coach O and I have talked a lot about it. I’m looking forward to it. We have a lot of fun, my staff, our football staff; they’re a great group of people. the support staff, we all work together as a family. It’s a lot of fun to go out there on Saturday and see the fruits of our labor.”
When the preseason polls finally come out in August, LSU is expected to be a top 10 squad with Joe Burrow back at quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior will look to improve on last season’s production. Burrow had 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 58% of his passes. He also used his legs to reach pay dirt seven times.
“Him understanding where he is now; last year was his first year and he didn’t understand too much of what was going on with the culture and just the guys in general," said Kevin Faulk, director of player development. "He has a real better understanding right now of the guys and the offense we’re running, so we’re looking forward to big things.”
There are still roughly six months before any members of LSU’s 2020 recruiting class will officially sign on the dotted line, but as it has been widely reported, so far so good. Head coach Ed Orgeron currently has 20 verbal commitments, which is good for No. 3 in the 24/7 Sports recruiting rankings.
Davon Godchaux, a former LSU defensive lineman who is currently playing for the Miami Dolphins, has been paying attention and isn’t surprised.
“That’s my guy; I don’t expect anything less from Coach O," said Godchaux. "He’s a great recruiter and an even better head coach. What those guys do at LSU these next couple years is going to be unbelievable. [There are] High expectations for Coach O and the LSU football team. At the end of the day, it’s going to be a really good season. I’m excited for the new offensive passing game coordinator from the New Orleans Saints. I’m very excited. I get passionate for my Tigers. Like when we’re talking about it in the locker room and guys want to make fun of college teams and I get passionate about my Tigers. Nobody really talk about my Tigers or I might have to fight with them a little bit, but keep that on the low.”
Kickoff between the Tigers and Eagles will be on August 31 at 6:30 p.m.
